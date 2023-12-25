The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

More rain on the way mid morning, chance of thunderstorm

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 26 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weather update:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.