More rain on the way mid morning, chance of thunderstorm

Warrnambool is expecting more rain today, especially around mid-morning.
The weather bureau says there's a high chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon, with the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon.
Winds will be south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.
Warrnambool, Hamilton, Colac, Casterton and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 21 degrees as tourists roll in for the holiday season, Ararat is likely to get to 23, Mortlake 22 and Portland just 18.
There's currently a strong marine wind warning for the west coast, although a sheep farmers alert was cancelled early this morning.
Rain totals include 3.6mm for Warrnambool since 9am yesterday and 8.4mm for the previous 24 hours.
Port Fairy was 4.6 and 11.2, Portland 13.4 and 5.4, Dartmoor 9.6 and 5.6, Westmere 21.2 and 26.8, Mortlake 9.0 and 25.4 and Mount Gellibrand 17.6 and 28.2.
