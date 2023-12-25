Flood warning issued as wind gusts exceed 60kmh across the south-west

The tradition of backyard cricket is unlikely across the south-west on Christmas Day with wind gusts exceeding 60kmh and a minor flood warning issued for the Hopkins River.
The Bureau of Meteorology said isolated minor flooding was possible from the afternoon of December 25, 2023, after a deepening low-pressure trough extended across the state on Christmas Eve, leading to showers and thunderstorms.
"This will linger over the state on Monday and is expected to produce moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms," the warning said.
"A surface low is expected to move slowly northward and then eastwards into the Tasman Sea during late Tuesday (Boxing Day)."
It said although catchments in the west were dry, river level rises were likely in the areas of heaviest rainfall.
"Isolated minor flooding may develop at some locations, particularly in the upper parts of the catchments in the flood watch area from Monday afternoon and during Tuesday," the bureau said.
In the 24 hours to 9am December 25, Mortlake recorded 25.4mm of rain, Hamilton 19.2mm, Port Fairy 11.3mm, Warrnambool 9.4mm and Portland 5.4mm.
There were wind gusts of 65kmh in Port Fairy at 12.32pm and 61kmh in Warrnambool at 10.46am.
A very high chance of showers with a possible severe thunderstorm was forecast for the south-west region on December 25 with a medium chance of showers on Boxing Day.
In 2022 Warrnambool saw a top of 22 degrees on Christmas day with no rain.
The flood watch issued on December 24 urged people living or working along rivers and streams to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Warrnambool State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers were up early on Christmas morning, tending to a tree down.
VicSES advised all community members to avoid walking, riding, driving or allowing children to play in floodwater.
It also urged residents to:
