Looking back at a year in south-west racing

WITH the curtain coming down on the 2023 racing season, it's an opportune time to reflect on some of the highs and lows of the sport which appeared in this column over the past year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
JANUARY
Former Koroit based jockey Declan Bates to be on the sidelines for a month after surgery to his right ankle.
Young Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers happy with the first-up run of Lady Solly.
Veteran trainer Michael O'Leary wins his ninth Mount Gambier summer cup.
Popular local jockey Luke Williams rewarded for his hard work by Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig with the winning ride on Fixated.
Former Warrnambool trainer Maureen Harry wins her first Queensland race when He Knows wins a race at the Sunshine Coast.
Symon Wilde predicts a bright future for his mare Wishlor Lass. The four-year-old has won two races from two starts.
FEBRUARY
Dermott O'Connor takes over as the track and facilities manager at the Warrnambool racecourse. O'Connor replaces Brent O'Rourke in the job.
More than 300 patrons attended the Colac Cup meeting. Club secretary Maree Gannon called the meeting a success.
MARCH
Hamilton Racing Club to search for a new race date for its cup meeting. The club has run the cup meeting in October for five years after running in April for more than 70 years.
Leading Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham to join Jamie Kah as guests for a charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel in May.
Submissions open for destinations across the world to host the 2023 Melbourne Cup trophy.
Top Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose listed for sale. Tralee Rose earned more than $900,000 in stakemoney for her connections.
Heavy-weight jockey Campbell Rawillier hopes to have his jumps-jockey licence within weeks.
Warrnambool galloper Wagon Wheel to be set for the Adelaide Cup. The New-Zealand bred Wagon Wheel ran second in a race at Moonee Valley.
APRIL
Champion New Zealand trainer John Wheeler will chase his sixth Grand Annual Steeplechase at the upcoming Warrnambool May Carnival.
Veteran Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy joined forces with his grand-daughter Harriet Place to have their first winner as joint trainers at Terang. Daffy had trained in his own right for more than 50 years before starting up with Place.
Top Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss heading to the spelling paddock following an unplaced run in the Queen Of The Turf at Randwick for Symon Wilde.
MAY
Improved form of Warrnambool galloper Pythagoras put down to a change in training routine by trainer Aaron Purcell.
Betting figures down $6 million at the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. More than 28,000 patrons attended the popular three-day carnival.
Famous Casterton ring-in occurred 51 years ago. Rick Renzella rung in the crack sprinter Regal Vista for the bumble-footed Royal School. The coup netted Renzella $33,570 but it also led to him being sentenced to two years jail after a criminal trial.
Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan labels Police Camp a brave jumper after his second placing in the Grand Annual Steeplechase. Police Camp ran second in the Grand Annual following a sixth placing at his first attempt in the gruelling 5500 metre race over 33 fences.
Former top western district jockey Bill "Butch" Power passes away. Power was a leading jockey in the early 1980s.
JUNE
Young Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace rides three winners at Morphettville, only weeks after winning his home town cup on Rolls.
Popular jumps jockey Braidon Small back in Warrnambool following a seven-hour operation to remove a tumour from his brain.
Irish born Will McCarthy replaces champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman as the main jumps rider for the Ciaron Maher stable. Pateman, who held a dual trainer-jockey licence was suspended for 11 months on an historic cobalt charge.
Former top western district jockey Michael Hoy takes over as track and facilities manager at Hamilton racecourse. Hoy rode more than 700 winners during his career. He has an extensive background in turf management.
Port Fairy's Peter Balderstone has his first winner as an owner and breeder at Flemington. Balderstone bred Brung King to win at the famous racecourse. The 86-year-old farmer was also in the ownership of champion sprinter Nature Strip.
JULY
Former Godolphin trained horses Character and Anarya to join the stables of Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan.
Warrnambool galloper Anirishman one of three horses nominated for the 2022-23 Country Racehorse of the Year Award.
Illowa bred Just Folk listed for sale after trainer Josh Julius hands in his trainers licence.
Rebellious Lord takes his prizemoney to more than $200,000 following a win at Warracknabeal for Warrnambool trainer Mark O'Donnell.
AUGUST
Warrnambool apprentice jockey Tayla Childs wins her first metropolitan race on I'm Kenny at Morphettville.
Racing Victoria appoints Rob Montgomery as it's chairman of stewards, replacing Robert Cram.
Top jockey Blake Shinn booked to ride Warrnambool trained Tuvalu in the Group 2 Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield.
Colac's David "Butch" Londregan hands in his trainers licence after 20 years training. The colourful identity rode four Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winners in his career in the saddle.
Aaron Purcell to enter his imported jumper Crosshill in the Crisp Steeplechase.
SEPTEMBER
Hamilton Racing Club to host its 165th cup meeting on October 14.
Koroit to honour the deeds of its racing hero's at a Melbourne Cup trophy function in the town on October 6.
Former champion jockey Pat Hyland to be acknowledged at a Melbourne Cup function in Port Fairy.
OCTOBER
Crowds number are capped at 10,000 patrons for the popular Dunkeld Cup meeting to be run on November 18.
Terang Racing Club to race on January 1, after being run on January 2 for the past three years.
Talented Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu earmarked for two runs at rich Ascot Carnival in November.
NOVEMBER
Warrnambool hobby trainer Michael Townsend had his first metropolitan winner when Anewdaydawning won a $60,000 race at Moonee Valley.
Philanthropist Bill Gibbons was to be back on-track for the Jericho Cup meeting at Warrnambool after being in hospital the year before.
Peter Haynes stood down as the president of the Woodford Racing Club after holding the position for 15 years. Long serving committeeman Phil Irvine takes up the job.
Warrnambool born Liam O'Keeffe notches up his sixth year as the racecourse manager at Flemington.
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has five runners in the Melbourne Cup.
DECEMBER
Warrnambool jockey Laura Lafferty finished her apprentice. Lafferty rode 142 winners including 25 on metropolitan tracks in her four year apprenticeship.
Peter "Cork" Walsh, the main host at Warrnambool's Macs Hotel and Macey's Bistro leaves the popular watering hole at the end of January. Walsh has sponsored the Woodford Cup for 34 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.