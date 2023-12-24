Prize-money for jumps racing season in 2024 cut

PRIZE-MONEY for jumps racing will drop 3.5 per cent for the 2024 season, on the back of the ongoing decline in wagering across the racing industry.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A total prize pool of $4.76 million will be up for grabs at the 19 jumps meetings in Victoria. Minimum prize-money levels of $35,000 per race have been maintained but there has been targeted prize-money reductions to some of the feature jumps races in the new season.
Racing Victoria jumps manager Josh Grimwood said there had been a critical review of stake money for the sport due to the declining betting dollars.
"We had to have a review of prize-money for the 2024 jumps season owing to the declining wagering market and industry revenues," Grimwood said.
"We've made targeted reductions to selected feature races, whilst ensuring that the minimum prize-money remains at $35,000. We'll be offering $4.76 million for 2024 which represents the same amount as 2022 but it's down 3.5 per cent on our 2023 stake levels."
The program features 19 jumps meetings - six of which will be held exclusively for jumps riders - with 41 hurdle races and 24 steeplechase races programmed prior to divisions.
The new season commences at Warrnambool on Tuesday, March 12 and ends at the Ballarat Grand National Steeplechase meeting on Sunday, August 25.
Warrnambool's three day May Racing Carnival showcases jumps racing for the year with the $400,000 Grand Annual Steeplechase run on Thursday, May 2, the highlight.
The 2024 season will also see the introduction of the Adam Lindsay Gordon Series.
Points will be allocated based on finishing order in four jumps races at Hamilton on May 30, Casterton on June 30, Coleraine on August 11 and Ballarat on August 25, with the winning jockey determined on Grand National Day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.