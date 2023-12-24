The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police urge drivers to take care on wet roads after prang at roundabout

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
December 25 2023 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police urge drivers to take care on wet roads after prang at roundabout
Police urge drivers to take care on wet roads after prang at roundabout

Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the region's wet roads on Christmas Day after a prang in the city's north the night before.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.