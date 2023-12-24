Police urge drivers to take care on wet roads after prang at roundabout

Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the region's wet roads on Christmas Day after a prang in the city's north the night before.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Bec Joolsen said an elderly motorist failed to give way at a roundabout at Garden Street and Whites Road about 10pm on December 24, 2023.
She said no one was injured and the elderly driver was issued a penalty notice for failing to give way.
There was 9.4mm of rain recorded in Warrnambool since 9am on Christmas Eve.
Sergeant Joolsen said the roads were wet and urged motorists to take extra care when travelling to their destination this Christmas.
"The roads will be slippery so please slow down, take your time and stay safe," she said.
The south-west is grieving the lives of 17 people lost on its roads so far this year.
It's the highest toll seen across western region division two since 2014.
