The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Call for safety upgrades to bring down critical response times

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 26 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Portland fisherman has urged Glenelg Shire Council to "put in as much effort into community safety here as they do the Great South Coast Walk". Picture file
A Portland fisherman has urged Glenelg Shire Council to "put in as much effort into community safety here as they do the Great South Coast Walk". Picture file

A Portland fisherman who joined the search for a missing 14-year-old boy at Cape Bridgewater has called for safety upgrades in the south-west.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.