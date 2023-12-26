Call for safety upgrades to bring down critical response times

A Portland fisherman who joined the search for a missing 14-year-old boy at Cape Bridgewater has called for safety upgrades in the south-west.
Matthew Hunt, who runs a fishing charter in the area, searched for nine hours a day for about four days after the boy was swept out to sea at Cape Bridgewater on December 19, 2023.
While praising the efforts of emergency services during the days-long search, he said it too often took Melbourne-based services up to four hours to travel to the area.
"It seems to happen every 18 to 24 months, usually on the long weekends or during holidays," he said.
There are vessels equipped to perform search and rescues at Portland and Warrnambool Coast Guard and Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service, all of which are run by volunteers.
But Mr Hunt said people are urged to calling triple-zero "costing more time until help is dispatched".
"The protocol followed definitely makes sure further accidents or incidents don't happen but the nature of the ocean often costs (lives) when this black and white approach is taken," he said.
Mr Hunt said time was everything in water rescues and relying on out-of-town services often blew critical response times out.
"A Bridgewater life saving club-based rescue vessel would be the first thing we need to cut response times to the most dangerous areas by a third," he said.
He has also called for a website like Whale Mail, which keeps Portland residents up to date with whale sightings, and could alert local fishermen to rescues before emergency services arrived.
"Everyone with a boat could get there within an hour or two, rather than waiting three to four hours for someone else," Mr Hunt said.
He said SMS alerts or a town siren could also quickly alert experienced locals.
"Mobile phone service is limited in these areas too so added towers or surveillance cameras at car parks with an emergency button, or a public phone, would also help," he said.
The fisherman urged Glenelg Shire Council to provide more safety resources within the Cape Bridgewater area.
"We really need the council to put in as much effort into community safety here as they do the Great South Coast Walk," he said.
"We need life buoys and rings... also a rope ladder and anchor points identified by experienced locals along with better signage."
Mr Hunt said more warnings and education along the coastline would "definitely increase the chance of survival".
Glenelg Shire mayor Karen Stephens said the council would be supportive of any measures to improve community safety.
"This is a tragedy," she said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this difficult time."
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club's rescue boat was destroyed during the 2019 rescue of a tourist at Sherbrook Beach and was never replaced, leaving no search and rescue capabilities within 40 nautical miles of the seaside town.
Mr Hunt questioned why the region lacked rescue capabilities, despite having hundreds of kilometres of coastline usually flooded with tourists.
"We're basically on the Great Ocean Road for Christ's sake," he said.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said water police utilised the volunteer marine rescue units in Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Portland to respond to marine related incidents in the south-west.
"These units operate 365 days, 24/7 and have an exceptional capability," she said.
"During summer months, Life Saving Victoria patrol south-west beaches.
"The water police squad strongly advise that members of the public utilise beaches patrolled by Life Saving Victoria."
The spokeswoman said water police conduct four-to-five day patrols throughout the state of Victoria including the south-west during busier summer periods.
Life Saving Victoria general manager Liam Krige said the local volunteer surf lifesaving club had an "out-of-season and out-of-hours inshore rescue boat call-out capability".
"Emergency Management Victoria also supports additional resources," he said.
He said funding received from government agencies and partners, and a risk management approach considering high-risk times and locations, determined the allocation of frontline services for coastal waterways.
