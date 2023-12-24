Fisherman joins search for missing boy as community raises funds for family

The south-west is rallying around the family of a 14-year-old boy who went missing at Cape Bridgewater with local fishermen joining the search and community members raising more than $30,000 in two days.
Lauchlon Humphries, 14, was playing in rock pools with another 15-year-old south-west boy at about 7pm on December 19, 2023, when pressure from a nearby blowhole caught them off guard.
They were swept under the waves, and while the 15-year-old was able to hold onto the rocks, the 14-year-old was swept below the surface.
Matthew Hunt, who runs a fishing charter in the area, said when he got the call to join the search operation he dropped everything.
He's been searching for nine hours a day for three days, with another five hours spent out in his boat on December 24.
Mr Hunt said he had been joined by Lauchlon's uncle Jordan Morris, who he hadn't previously met.
"We've been concentrating on the area where we were told the boy disappeared from," he told The Standard.
"Because the weather system and currents are consistent, going from east to west, and the wind has been south-easterly for the last seven to nine days, it hasn't given us a chance to get divers in the water.
"The police Air Wing was there daily up until yesterday (December 23) but there are just so many nooks and crannies around this area, it's very difficult."
Mr Hunt said there were also 20 to 30 people walking from Glenelg River at Nelson to Whites Beach at Cape Bridgewater.
"Family members, a local auto-electrician, professional pipi fisherman Dick Smith, cray fisherman Shayne O'Donnell and family friend Brian Fenton - everyone is involved," he said.
"This has pulled at everyone's heart strings."
Mr Hunt, who moved to Portland in 2007 and knows the area "like the back of (his) hand", said winds needed to turn to the north so the ocean conditions were flat, allowing divers to search the water.
The fisherman, who lost his best friend, also called Matt, in tragic circumstances when he was 14, said he had no hesitation to join the search.
"What I saw that family go through, I wouldn't wish that on anyone else," he said.
"I know the family here are absolutely heartbroken. We just want to bring him back, for them to have some closure."
Almost 30 specialist police and State Emergency Service volunteers were involved in the days-long search for the missing teen.
Victoria Police confirmed on December 23 the search had moved into a recovery mission, stating there were "grave concerns" for the boy's welfare.
Extended family of Lauchlon have since set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his immediate family.
More than $30,000 was donated in two days.
"Unfortunately, the search for Lauchlon so far has been unsuccessful and has now been changed to a 'recovery'. As you can imagine this is an extremely difficult time for all of Lauchlon's family and friends," the organiser said in a post.
"The funds raised will be going directly to Lauchlon's parents, Bryan and Kristi Humphries, to hopefully at least be able to help ease some of the financial burden for them at this unimaginable time as they continue the desperate search for their boy.
"In the unfortunate event that the search continues to be unsuccessful over the coming weeks, the funds raised may also be used in future towards a memorial service to honour 'our little man'."
Online tributes have been pouring in for Lauchlon.
The Heywood Football Netball Club expressed their deepest sympathies to the friends and families of their "little mate 'Ranga'", who was the club's under 14 football team co-captain.
"We are going to miss his zest of life both on and off the football field, he always had a way of making everyone laugh and keep us entertained with his stories and adventures," a post said.
"His passion and inspiration this year on the field allowed us to witness him shine and lead our under 14 team to one of the best years possible, undefeated and a premiership."
