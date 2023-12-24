The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fisherman joins search for missing boy as community raises funds for family

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 24 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than $30,000 has been raised in two days for the family of Lauchlon Humphries, 14, who went missing at Cape Bridgewater, sparking a days-long search involving local fisherman.
More than $30,000 has been raised in two days for the family of Lauchlon Humphries, 14, who went missing at Cape Bridgewater, sparking a days-long search involving local fisherman.

The south-west is rallying around the family of a 14-year-old boy who went missing at Cape Bridgewater with local fishermen joining the search and community members raising more than $30,000 in two days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.