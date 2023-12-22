Man flown to hospital in serious condition after two-vehicle collision

A 35-year-old man has been flown to a Melbourne hospital in a serious but stable condition after a two-vehicle collision in Jancourt East this afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
An SES spokesperson told The Standard its Cobden unit was called to Timboon-Colac Road at about 3.25pm on Friday, December 22.
Police, CFA and Ambulance Victoria were also on-scene.
A 35-year-old man in one vehicle was conscious and flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with facial injuries. He was bleeding from his mouth and ears.
A 59-year-old man in the second vehicle was able to walk on his own and appeared to be without injury.
The incident has been marked clear and the road is once again open.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.