'The Chrissy Grinch has been caught': Accused busted by astute forensic cops

A 35-year-old Warrnambool thief who stole Christmas presents has been caught after crime scene officers uncovered crucial evidence.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there was a burglary at the Hertz Car Rental on Raglan Parade in east Warrnambool overnight on December 12.
He said a staff member had left a range of Christmas presents at the business, including gifts for young children and an aerial drone.
"Those gifts were packaged and ready for Christmas," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"The offender forced entry through the rear door and took all the presents, including the drone worth thousands of dollars."
But crime scene officers attended at the address and found forensic evidence which identified a person of interest.
"It was outstanding work by crime scene officers, which led to the identification of a suspect," he said.
On Friday morning, December 22, detectives executed a search warrant at an east Warrnambool address, which led to the arrest of the man.
The Christmas presents were nearly all recovered at the home.
The man was interviewed and charged with burglary and theft and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 6, 2024.
"It was a great end result," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"Again, as they did in an aggravated burglary involving a vulnerable 88-year-old widow a couple of weeks ago, crime scene officers obtained crucial evidence which led to identifying a person of interest.
"The Chrissy Grinch has been caught."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the accused man admitted to flying the drone all around Warrnambool and footage captured on the drone included the accused man flying the device.
"He did admit that he crashed into power lines once," he said.
