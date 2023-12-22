A new road in town could pave the way for more than 100 new homes

A new road in Terang will have the potential to unlock 133 lots in an undeveloped area.
Construction of the access off Thomson Street Service Road would cost $661,786 and lead into the north-eastern side of the town.
It would immediately provide 13 residential lots for future development and have the potential to unlock a further 133 to the east.
The works are planned to begin in February 2024 and expected to be completed by May 31.
Corangamite Shire councillors at their December meeting unanimously voted to award the contract to Blue Civil and Construction from Colac east.
The civil construction contractor had previously delivered Cobden and Timboon streetscape works for the council as well as a major culvert upgrade off Cairns Road in Port Campbell.
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said it was a "great" project.
"It's going to have a two-fold benefit," she said.
"It provides immediate access to 13 residential lots for future development plus the potential of development of the lots we discussed in the strategic development plan.
"This is an important step to creating development opportunities and goes towards our commitments to supporting the delivery of more subdivision and housing to cater for growth in Terang."
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein agreed.
"This is a really important project and something we've been talking about for a number of years," she said.
"It's been a real inhibitor to growth in Terang."
