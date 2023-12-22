The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

A new road in town could pave the way for more than 100 new homes

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 22 2023 - 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady is excited for the construction of a new access road in Terang which will pave the way for the development of new lots.
Corangamite Shire Council central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady is excited for the construction of a new access road in Terang which will pave the way for the development of new lots.

A new road in Terang will have the potential to unlock 133 lots in an undeveloped area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.