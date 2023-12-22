Accused ute thief who reached speeds of 140kmh will remain in custody

A Hamilton teenager will remain in custody after allegedly driving a stolen ute at dangerous speeds and crashing near a school.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Travis Foster-Edwards, 19, appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 22, 2023, via video-link from Metropolitan Remand Centre.
Police alleged a white Ford Falcon utility worth $3000 was stolen from Hamilton between December 18 and 19.
The utility was then seen speeding at 140kmh in a 100kmh zone. It tried to drive around a large truck but lost control, colliding with a trailer attached to a Ford Ranger.
It's alleged the teen fled on foot and resisted police.
A taser and OC spray was deployed.
Mr Foster-Edwards was eventually arrested and conveyed to Hamilton hospital with minor injuries sustained in the crash.
He was expected to appear in court on December 19 but solicitor Talia Tringali said she was unable to seek instructions.
The court heard Mr Foster-Edwards was behaving aggressively in the police station cells and he was remanded in custody.
During Friday's appearance Ms Tringali asked for another adjournment in order for her to obtain disclosure material and undergo summary case conferencing.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge explained to the teen that meant Ms Tringali would hold discussions with the prosecution to see what can and can't be resolved, in order to progress the case as quickly as possible.
He granted the application and ordered Mr Foster-Edwards to appear in court again on January 15, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.