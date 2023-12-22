The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Pub table thrower found with illegal shotgun jailed for 75 days already served

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 22 2023 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pub table thrower found with illegal shotgun jailed for 75 days already served
Pub table thrower found with illegal shotgun jailed for 75 days already served

A Koroit man found in possession of an illegal shotgun after throwing a table across a room in the Woolsthorpe pub has been jailed for the 75 days he's already served in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.