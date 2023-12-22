Pub table thrower found with illegal shotgun jailed for 75 days already served

A Koroit man found in possession of an illegal shotgun after throwing a table across a room in the Woolsthorpe pub has been jailed for the 75 days he's already served in custody.
Damien Keane, 29, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court last week for a contest mention hearing before being assessed for his suitability to undertake a community corrections order.
He was back in court on Friday, December 22, to be sentenced in relation to three police briefs of evidence.
They relate to threatening to inflict injuries on a friend and driving while disqualified on September 25, drink driving at .226 after crashing a grey Nissan wagon on June 18 and the Woolsthorpe incident.
Magistrate Franz Holzer heard Keane was found suitable for a CCO.
A lawyer for Keane said her client had received a "very favourable report' which indicated he had insight into his offending and underlying issues and was willing to address his issues.
Magistrate Franz Holzer heard Keane had served 75 days in custody.
He also placed him on an 18-month CCO with conditions he do drug, alcohol, mental health and offender programs.
Keane was also fined $2600, his driver's licence was cancelled for 44 months and the court heard he had 20 pages of prior court appearances.
The magistrate told Keane to complete the CCO or he risked being jailed - again.
"Apply yourself or risk further imprisonment. I'm not going to put in place judicial monitoring. I'm not going to baby-sit you," Mr Holzer told Keane.
The Woolsthorpe pub incident involved charges of making threats to kill, wilfully damaging property, possessing both a shotgun and ammunition when a prohibited person and breaching bail.
Police alleged at 9.30pm on October 7 Keane was at the Union Hotel and a staff member became concerned he had been drinking before attending the venue.
A bar manager refused him service but another patron provided him drinks.
Keane was asked to leave, walked past a staff member and threatened to shoot her and her pets.
He then went to the smoking area where he threw a table across the room and punched the plaster walls.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Police were called, arrived and removed Keane from the hotel after he was located shirtless and trying to fight a friend.
Officers went to his Koroit caravan home and found .22 calibre ammunition.
The next day Keane was going with friends to Colac when he hid a shotgun and cartridge belt in their vehicle.
Police searched the vehicle while they were leaving and found the under-and-over Beretta shotgun, cartridge belt and the ammunition.
The serial number of the shotgun had been ground off.
Keane was previously jailed for two months after being involved in stealing a safe containing 10 firearms from a Woolsthorpe farm.
The 10 firearms were found in his car wrapped in a blanket.
