Drivers give back to small country speedway ahead of double-header

Two sprintcar drivers whose racing careers began at a small country speedway are among a group of volunteers giving back to the club.
A mountain of work has gone into Laang Speedway in the lead-up to its December 28-29 double-header, including the re-laying of its clay surface earlier this month.
Among those completing the works free of charge were Warrnambool's Jamie Veal and Terang's Jack Lee, who both started their racing career driving junior sedans at Laang.
New Laang Speedway co-president Phil Johnson said track work spanned about three days and included a dozen of trucks and tipper trailers.
"They've done a hell of a job," Johnson said.
"I don't know what it would have been but I doubt you would have got any change out of 40 or 50 thousand paying to do the job.
"It was a very humbling experience having all those people doing it... and smiling.
"We tried a bit of sand-based (surface) last year but it didn't work so we've gone back to a semi-clay, not a full clay. (We're) trying to make it easier for the younger ones coming through to work it.
"It's going to need a couple shows to work it properly, but we're very hopeful it will be right."
Lee said it was an easy decision to get involved, which included bringing some of his own equipment.
"It's always somewhere local to me, so I was happy to get in and give back to get the race surface fixed up and somewhere to where it's the standard," he said.
Lee, who races the V25 sprintcar, said he had good memories of racing junior sedans at Laang.
"It's the same with everyone else (there), it's people wanting to see Laang keep going," he said.
Lee praised all the volunteers "who helped get the job done".
"It was (great), they know who they are," he said.
"It was awesome to come along and give a hand.
"Hopefully (we) get some race meetings in and we can support the club. It's gone through a bit of a rejuvenation.
"Hopefully everyone gets behind it."
Johnson is looking forward to two big nights of racing, starting Thursday with round two of Formula 500s' speedweek and finishing Friday with the Ken Willsher Classic.
Among the field is reigning Australian champion Dylan Beveridge, along with two Americans - Stan Yockey and Koen Shaw.
"We lost our first meeting (December 9), we got rained out," Johnson said. "So the next one is a pretty big one.
"We've got 35-odd Formula 500s (entered), wingless sprints are coming.
"It will do the track good to see what they're going to do."
Junior Formula 500s will race both nights, with wingless sprintcars supporting on Thursday and Super Rods on Friday.
