'Confidence is there': Teenager finding his rhythm ahead of speedweek

An in-form teenage sprintcar driver hopes a breakthrough victory isn't too far away as he plots an assault on speedweek.
Jy Corbet is gearing up for a jammed-packed week of racing, starting at Avalon on Tuesday, December 26.
The Queenslander will then race the family-owned and run NQ10 at Simpson on Wednesday, Mount Gambier on Thursday, Avalon on Saturday before returning to Premier Speedway in Warrnambool for its New Year's Day meeting.
"It would be good to win a round of the speedweek," Corbet told The Standard.
"It's always good to have a few shows back-to-back, so you stay in a bit of a rhythm.
"But there is so many good guys at the moment so it will be pretty challenging."
The 18-year-old has been one of the early-season pace-setters in what is his third campaign in a sprintcar.
He earned his third podium in Max's Race at Premier Speedway on December 16, finishing third, following two DNFs at the track earlier in the season despite his blistering speed in the qualifiers and heats.
"We started off the front row from the last two we raced there, and the confidence was definitely there but we couldn't get the job done," he said.
"When we finally got the podium, it was a bit of relief that we knew we could do it.
"We just need to push for that number one spot and I know we can do it, we just need everything to go our way."
Corbet, who usually flies in-and-out from Queensland for each race weekend, has his sights set on a busy January period in Victoria, including his second Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic tilt.
"We've done a few shows up here in Queensland and Toowoomba (this season) but decided to come down and do more racing down here (in Victoria)," he said.
"There is way more variety of track and shows every weekend.
"We don't have Archerfield anymore and Eastern Creek's not operating at the moment - it's the better move to go down there and do more racing and it's obviously paid off and we're getting the results we're looking for at the moment.
"If we just keep doing more consistent shows and get more experience everywhere, we'll hopefully get that win sometime soon."
The apprentice heavy diesel mechanic spent seven weeks over the Australian off-season immersing himself in the United States' racing scene.
"I learnt a few things, (I) didn't do too much racing, only did two shows," he said.
"(I) sort of helped out, just being around all those guys and just picking up what they had to say.
"I've brought that back here... we've been trying to figure it out for ourselves this season."
Corbet is backing himself in despite his young age, but knows he will come up against some of the best in the world this summer, including a cohort of Americans.
"They race 100-plus times a year, that's pretty well their job," he said.
"Being someone like me, who races maybe only 30-35 nights a year in Australia, it can be pretty challenging to go out and beat them. It's a pretty good feeling (when you do)."
His goal, along with pushing for race wins, is to keep learning and find consistency in his driving.
"You have to take every race meet as a learning curve and not beat yourself up not finishing well or it not going how you wanted it to go," he said.
"It's a pretty hard sport to get a hold of."
