Sensational Hopkins River grazing property

A mere 15 kilometres from Warrnambool's CBD, and a five minute drive to Allansford, is this unique property named 'Murray-Vue'.
The picturesque holding of prime cattle grazing land is approximately 45.32 hectares (112 acres) and home to two dwellings.
"It's a lifestyle haven, the owners have been happy there for 41 years," says selling agent, Brian Hancock.
The main homestead (pictured above) is a lovely four bedroom Edwardian-era weatherboard building. It has side and front verandas overlooking beautiful gardens, an orchard and outbuildings.
The second dwelling is a completely separate three-bedroom cottage in its own tranquil setting.
It also has separate driveway access and so would be ideal for generating another income, or somewhere for additional family to stay.
There is 110,000 litres of freshwater storage, which supplies both houses.
The property also has excellent access to the beautiful tree-lined serenity of the Hopkins River - the sale includes a 60 megalitre Hopkins River irrigation licence.
Infrastructure to make use of this includes a manoeuvrable Deutz engine irrigation motor and pump, sled-mounted for riverside irrigation placement. This pump feeds into the Bosch-designed sprinkler system for irrigation over the well-draining loam soil ensuring good grass growth throughout the summer period.
This property has outstanding free-draining undulating grazing soil, which consists of well-balanced rye and clover pastures that have enjoyed a consistent 41-year fertiliser history.
The land has been subdivided into six large grazing paddocks, and there's electric fencing throughout the property.
Each of the paddocks can be accessed from the centrally-located and attractive tree-lined driveway. Murray-Vue also has a multitude of mature shelter trees.
Other infrastructure includes various outbuildings, such as a large open-bay machinery shed, a (presently-unused) shearing shed with an attached long brick storage shed, and a rustic stone dairy shed building.
There's an extensive stockyard layout with a loading race, an equipped windmill, water storage tanks with a total capacity of 21,000 litres, plus a bore and a sub pump connected to the watering system which ensures a good back-up supply to nine troughs for livestock and garden watering.
