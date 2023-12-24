'Time is everything': Call for ramp upgrades to speed up rescue response times

Upgrades to a Peterborough boat ramp could shave vital minutes off response times to water emergencies, a Moyne councillor says.
Cr Jim Doukas said rescue boats could be launched off the Bay of Islands' boat bay ramp but it needed remedial works.
He raised his concerns at this month's council meeting after The Standard revealed on December 17, 2023, there were no search and rescue capabilities between Warrnambool and Apollo Bay.
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club's rescue boat was destroyed during the 2019 rescue of a tourist at Sherbrook Beach.
Lifesavers Ross and Andy Powell tragically drowned during the operation and the boat has never been replaced, leaving no search and rescue capabilities within 40 nautical miles of Port Campbell.
"We have ability to launch a boat at Peterborough but it needs remedial work," Cr Doukas said.
"We have a great relationship with Boating Victoria who did a fantastic job down at Boggy Creek, good work at the port, it's a great organisation, maybe we need to talk to our CEO to get some action out of them.
"The opportunity is there for the community and the Moyne Shire to talk to these people to provide a better facility without a lot of money and to provide a place that is a lot closer than from Apollo Bay or Warrnambool."
Cr Doukas said locals had previously launched at the ramp and rescued other boat users in trouble.
"I'm not saying they've saved lives but if they ran out of fuel, they were helped," he said.
Speaking to The Standard Cr Doukas said the boat ramp was "not what you call ideal".
"You can't get great big boats down there at the moment but to get out there to someone in distress is going to be at least an hour and a half quicker from anywhere, especially Warrnambool," he said.
"The Bay of Islands is an ideal position to launch from."
Cr Doukas also called for an inflatable boat and other rescue equipment to be stationed at Peterborough.
"Doesn't have to be all year round, just over the busy summer period where it could be housed in a small shed around the fire station," he said.
"The locals could go and grab it, get out there and do anything they need to do while the big boys are showing up."
Cr Doukas said in water rescues "time is everything ".
"If you're going to lose an hour or more just to get to a boat ramp to launch out to sea, it could be all over," he said.
"Some of the rescue capabilities now have to travel a long way but those in need of help could be a fair way out to sea. They need to be able to get to them in time."
Information obtained from the state government said due to its steepness the Bay of Islands ramp is only suitable for specific kinds of boats and vehicles.
There is a second boat launching facility at Peterborough beach which is managed by Moyne Shire Council
