'I've seen a lot happen': End of an era for Midfield Meat worker

Allan McGillivray was one of the first three workers hired when businessman Colin McKenna started Midfield Meat in a humble Warrnambool backstreet in 1978.
When Mr McGillivray clocks off for the final time after 45 years with the business later this month, he will say goodbye to more than 1000 workers.
Mr McGillivray, who started as a clerk before going into sales said the past 45 years had been an incredible journey as he watched Midfield become the largest privately owned business in Warrnambool and conquer interstate and international markets.
"There was just Colin, Leon "Coey" McCluskey plus myself when we started out in a little room on the side of Colin's house in Braithwaite Street back in 1978," Mr McGillivray told The Standard.
"It's fair to say I've seen a lot happen. We only had a small area to work in. There were no such things as mobile phones or all the hi-tech things that are there now but we did have a telex machine. I thought at various times 45 years ago, we couldn't survive.
"It went through my mind I'll turn up one day and Colin will say we've had to close the doors because we had no money to keep on going. There were days, weeks, months that we really struggled.
"They were tough times. We had nothing believe me - nothing. I can still remember Colin gave Coey and I a Christmas bonus one year but we never cashed the cheques because we knew there wasn't much money in the business."
Mr McKenna said the company was where it is today only through the hard-work of people like Mr McGillivray.
"Allan was dedicated and loyal," Mr McKenna said.
"I can clearly remember the long days and nights loading trucks in Warrnambool for the Melbourne and interstate markets and Allan was there and many times all night and he was at work first thing in the morning the next day which showed Allan's dedication.
"When we decided to become an exporter Allan was the one person who initially travelled to seek new markets and then he took the next generation - Sharnie (McKenna) - on the trips as he always believed if the company is to grow we had to bring in young people.
"I know that without the Allan McGillivrays and Coey McCluskeys and the hard working committed family members and loyal staff Midfield would never have grown to what it is today."
Mr McGillivray said through hard work and the entrepreneurship of Mr McKenna the business kept on expanding.
"Colin has been the backbone of the business," he said.
"Colin is a very positive person who has a great vision. He's got incredible entrepreneurial skills and has the ability to get the best out of people.
"It's incredible to have watched the growth of the business here and overseas. I'm lucky to have played a small part in the growth of the business. It's great to see the business offers so many employment opportunities for people of all ages."
McGillivray said there were countless highlights throughout his time at Midfield including trips to South Korea, China, Indonesia, the Middle East and Singapore as he sourced new contracts for meat distribution in those countries but two things stand-out in his mind.
"I could list a lot of amazing things I've witnessed in my time with the company," he said.
"The two that really standout are we can kill lambs in Warrnambool on a Tuesday morning and their meat will be for sale in Dubai butcher shops on a Thursday night. The other highlight has to be I've never had a bad word with Coey McCluskey in those 45 years and believe me there's not many other people who could say that."
Mr McGillivray hopes to spend his retirement years with his family and travelling around Australia and overseas plus working on his farm.
