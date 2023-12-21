Trainer confident in-form mare can handle jump in class

IN-form Warrnambool-trained mare It's Kind Of Magic looks a safe each-way bet in a $130,000 benchmark 78 at Moonee Valley on Saturday, according to her trainer Tom Dabernig.
It's Kind Of Magic, the winner of her last two starts at Dunkeld and Warrnambool, faces a jump in class for the December 23 contest but Dabernig believes she's up to the challenge.
"It's Kind Of Magic's form is faultless going into her Valley run," the respected trainer told The Standard.
"She'll be up in class but she couldn't have been more impressive than her last two wins.
"I think she's a top three chance in an even race.
"We've kept her fresh for the Valley as that's the best way she races.
"I've been very happy with her trackwork since her Warrnambool win and we go to the Valley confident she'll run well."
Dabernig has called on the services of top jockey Damian Lane to ride the seven-year-old mare after apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley, who has ridden It's Kind Of Magic to her last two country wins, is not eligible to ride in town at this stage of her career.
"It's bad luck for Jordyn but she'll get her chance for city rides once she gains a bit more experience in the country," Dabernig said.
"We've got Damian on board and he's a world class jockey.
"Barrier three looks ideal for It's Kind Of Magic. Damian should have her travelling on the pace and the Valley should hold no concerns as she's run well for me there before."
Bookmakers are betting $6.50 on It's Kind Of Magic's chances of a victory on Saturday.
Tillotson, a stablemate of It's Kind Of Magic, lines up for her second run in this campaign in a benchmark 64 over 1000 metres. Dabernig has booked apprentice jockey Wiremu Pinn to ride the mare.
