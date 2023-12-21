The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer confident in-form mare can handle jump in class

By Tim Auld
December 22 2023 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-based apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley guides It's Kind Of Magic to its most recent win in December but isn't eligible to ride the mare at Moonee Valley. Picture by Racing Photos
Warrnambool-based apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley guides It's Kind Of Magic to its most recent win in December but isn't eligible to ride the mare at Moonee Valley. Picture by Racing Photos

IN-form Warrnambool-trained mare It's Kind Of Magic looks a safe each-way bet in a $130,000 benchmark 78 at Moonee Valley on Saturday, according to her trainer Tom Dabernig.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.