'Forget his last start': Trainer eyeing repeat Valley win with No Drama

RESPECTED trainer Lindsey Smith rates No Drama the best of his four runners at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The Warrnambool-based Smith saddles up Harbin, Yellow Sam, Captain Britain and No Drama on the 10-race program on December 23.
The astute trainer told The Standard punters should forget the last start failure of No Drama on a heavy track at Ballarat.
"No Drama was not comfortable on the heavy ground at Ballarat," Smith said.
"They were struggling to make up ground and No Drama was out the back in the run.
"I thought No Drama went to the line alright taking all things into account.
"His previous start resulted in a win at the Valley and I'm hoping for the same to happen again on Saturday."
Young jockey Fred Kersley rides No Drama in the benchmark 70 over 1200 metres.
Smith is worried about the chances of Captain Britain after he drew a wide barrier in a benchmark 78.
"Barrier 11 is not an ideal gate from the 1600-metre start," Smith said.
"We'll just have to see how the track is racing before making any plans how the horse is ridden on Saturday.
"Punters should also forget his last start run at Ballarat because he never handled the going on the heavy track."
Fellow local trainers Symon Wilde, Daniel Bowman and Aaron Purcell also have runners at the Valley on Saturday.
