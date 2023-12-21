New estate in Port Fairy moves a step closer to reality

The dream of becoming a home owner in Port Fairy is now a step closer thanks to a state government ruling.
Planning Panels Victoria has recommended Moyne Shire approve a planning amendment for the River's Run Estate, located at the eastern entry to the town.
Plans are for the estate to be subdivided into 63 lots.
The latest recommendation included the rezoning of the land from farming to residential.
The recommendation will come before council to approve in the new year.
The amendment caused plenty of interest when it went out for public comment this time last year, with 89 submissions received.
From this feedback, council sent the matter to the planning panel.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the recommendation was a positive step forward.
"It has been a very transparent process," Cr Smith said.
"The community have had the chance to have their say and they have taken that opportunity which is fantastic
"We can now go into the decision next year with a lot of information at hand.
"I thank the panel for their comprehensive report and recommendations."
