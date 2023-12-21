Man arrested in police raid after theft of $50k green Holden Statesman

UPDATE, Friday, 9.12am:
A Ballarat man, 41, has been arrested after three warrants were executed in relation to a stolen $50,000 green 1971 Holden Statesman.
Detective Senior Constable Lachlan Barling, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said Warrnambool detectives went to Ballarat and executed the warrants.
"At one address a 41-year-old Ballarat man was arrested in relation to his involvement in a burglary and theft of a vehicle in Curdies Street, Cobden, on October 28," he said.
"A green 1971 Holden Statesman was stolen from the address."
Detective Senior Constable Barling said officers had executed a warrant on December 6 which led to a mobile telephone and iPad being seized.
There was evidence found on those devices which will lead to the Ballarat man being charged on summons with handling stolen goods.
It will be alleged the evidence includes text messages and screenshots of the stolen vehicle.
The Ballarat man is also expected to be charged with trafficking cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine.
"So far we have not recovered the stolen vehicle, but the investigation is ongoing and we are hopeful about locating and recovering the vehicle in the near future," Detective Senior Constable Barling said.
On November 2: Police are seeking information after an olive green 1971 Holden Statesman potentially worth more than $50,000 was towed from an address in Cobden.
Detective Senior Constable Lachlan Barling, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the theft happened last Friday, October 27.
He said offenders broke into a shed in Curdies Street and it was believed the olive green Statesman was towed from the scene between 8pm and 10pm.
The investigator said the vehicle was of high sentimental value to the owner and had registration plates LGS-678.
When restorations are completed on such vehicles they are worth more than $50,000.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw or knows anything about this vehicle to contact police. We're asking neighbours to check their CCTV footage for about that time," Detective Senior Constable Barling said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
