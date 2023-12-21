Search back on for elderly woman, operation scaled down for 14-year-old youth swept out to sea

Portland police will resume two searches early Friday morning, December 22 - for a 14-year-old youth swept out to sea and a 74-year-old woman lost in bushland.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The search for the 14-year-old missing off Cape Bridgewater since Tuesday evening has now been scaled down.
Meanwhile, Victoria Police air wing, dog squad and mounted branch officers are assisting south-west police with their continued search for missing Portland woman Kay.
Elizabeth, otherwise known as Kay, was last seen while on a bushwalk near Swan Lake camping ground in Mount Richmond about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 20.
Police and family members are concerned for the 74-year-old due to a medical condition and as her disappearance is out of character.
The search has so far failed to find any sign of Kay.
At this stage it is unclear if Kay became disoriented and wandered off or left her bushwalking group and headed elsewhere.
Police have been told Kay is familiar with the Portland and Hamilton areas.
The search is being coordinated by the police search and rescue squad with local police and our specialist support services also assisted by State Emergency Service personnel and Parks Victoria.
Police have released an image of Kay in the hope someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
The off-shore search for the 14-year-old youth has been scaled down, but is resuming this morning.
Police say a 15-year-old teenager watched his 14-year-old friend drifting out to sea after a large wave caught them off guard at Cape Bridgewater about 7pm on Tuesday evening, December 19.
Southern Grampians/Glenelg Inspector Steve Thompson said he understood the two boys were wearing wetsuits at the popular rock pool area off Blowholes Road.
He said while the rocks had some protection the conditions were "choppy" and a large wave took the boys by surprise.
The inspector said the 15-year-old boy was able to hold onto a rock and scramble onto shore.
"As we understand it the 15-year-old lost sight of his friend in the ocean," Inspector Thompson said.
He said the missing boy was last seen drifting out to sea.
He said the 15-year-old was assessed by paramedics for minor cuts and abrasions.
"People are known to swim and play in that area but large surf can come over the top and that's what's appeared to have occurred," Mr Thompson said.
"There is a lot of water movement in that area.
"It's timely to remind everyone to take all possible care around the ocean and inland waterways.
"They are unpredictable and hazardous environments and in the lead-up to Christmas we urge everyone to take all possible care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.