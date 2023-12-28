Yep that really happened: New Years Eve a bit looser back in the day

For some people it's the best night of the year. For some it's the worst. And for some it's just another night in front of the telly.
But no matter what it is to you, New Year's Eve is a date that has a life of its own.
Over the years, public celebrations have moved from last-man-standing affairs to more family friendly outings.
The former of these two options reached its peak in the late 1980s.
As a summer holiday destination, Warrnambool was a lively place to be, as visitors and locals were invigorated by sand, sun and warm summer nights.
But it was chaos, pubs packed in as many people as they could, and Pertobe Road and the famed surf side caravan parks were swarming with mostly under-aged teenagers out and about when maybe they shouldn't have been.
But for many, New Year's Eve in the second half of the 1980s was all about the Warrnambool Netball Stadium.
For at least five years, before it ran out of steam, the netball stadium, basically a shed at the showgrounds, was the place to be.
These were different times, as the advertising for the 1984-85 shindig suggests.
The show had three local bands, headlined by The Motivators, with your entry a fee of $20 entitling you to "all you can eat and drink".
Not sure in the current age and awareness of binge drinking that this promise to patrons could have been made today.
The Standard reported over 1400 people attended the "Showgrounds Rage," with organisers happy to say the crowd was "loud but happy".
