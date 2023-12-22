WATCH: Christmas display synced to music raises money for a good cause

Make your way to Waldock Way in Warrnambool this festive season to see an epic Christmas display which includes a 15-minute sound and light show.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It took Jason and Kylie Hawkins about six months to put the 12,000 piece display together.
Mr Hawkins said it included screwing in pixels (globes) into the props and programming the lights to sync to music. Visitors can tune into 89.9 FM on the car radio to listen in.
The display has characters that talk to each other and interactive angel wings visitors can take photographs in front of.
"A lot of thought has gone into it," Mr Hawkins said.
"I wanted to bring something different - you drive around Warrnambool and you have beautiful displays in Bostock Street and in Bushfield and other areas - it's something Warrnambool hasn't seen before."
"It's good to see people enjoy it as much as I do."
The display was the the winner of the publicly-voted 2023 First National Real Estate community Christmas lights competition.
Visitors can donate money to the Epilepsy Foundation, a cause close to Mr Hawkin's heart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.