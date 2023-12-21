Major planning shakeup at council after processing times blow out

Too many planning applications and too few staff to process them means Corangamite Shire councillors have new rules for what comes to their table.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It will now take six objections against a planning application for it to come before councillors after a new Planning Delegations Policy was voted in during the council's December meeting.
Currently, just a single objection triggers a requirement to submit the application to the full council for determination.
But under the new policy, council officers would determine the outcome if five or less objections were received or if the value of the development was under $35 million. If three or more councillors call in a permit application, it can still go before the council.
Deputy mayor Laurie Hickey said the intention was to ensure the council could focus its decision-making on matters of significant community interest and reduce the time it took for a permit to be processed.
"The delegation to the officers will take a lot of pressure away from the time frames imposed by having to bring matters to council," he said.
Director of sustainable development Justine Linley said the council had progressed from receiving an average of 120 planning permit applications each year in 2019 to more than 200 in each of the past three years.
The increasing volume and complexity of the applications, combined with difficulties in recruiting staff, had created a "real and current risk" to service standards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.