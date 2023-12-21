Bail granted for man accused of terrorising 88-year-old widow

A 21-year-old Warrnambool man charged with terrorising a vulnerable 88-year-old widow has been released on bail.
Nicholas Powell on Thursday, December 21, successfully applied for bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
He will have to appear again at the Supreme Court in mid-January for judicial monitoring in front of Justice John Champion.
However, there's some serious complications.
Mr Powell has an acquired brain injury, a complex history of mental illness, is resistant to treatment for illicit substance abuse and has a horrendous background of disadvantage and abuse.
He is currently being housed in the acute unit of the Melbourne Assessment Prison where he is refusing to comply with most of his treatment regime.
It's now proposed he will be transferred by ambulance to South West Healthcare in Warrnambool, with a police escort, where he will be assessed for inpatient treatment.
That assessment will decide whether Mr Powell has to be an inpatient for an unknown period of time or that he can be released into the community, where he will be treated and supported.
Justice Champion said it was with some reluctance he was granting bail, but it had been argued the prosecution case was weak and based on one right hand index fingerprint found at the complainant's home.
He said not granting bail could be seen as preventative detention with the court being viewed as "warehousing someone" in circumstances where there was not a strong prosecution case.
Mr Powell's current charges in relation to the elderly victim include two counts of aggravated burglary, trespass, robbery and unlawful assault.
Justice Champion also put in place some unique bail conditions.
Mr Powell is banned from having anyone at his home who is not a support or health worker.
Justice Champion told Powell he didn't want anyone encouraging him to offend or misleading him.
Mr Powell also has to comply with all the directions of health workers, he has an overnight curfew and police can check on him at his home address at any time during curfew hours.
He also has to report at least every second day to the Warrnambool police station, not use illicit drugs and not go anywhere near the complainant's home or anywhere near her.
Justice Champion said it was possible that Mr Powell would be held as an inpatient at South West Healthcare until his next judicial monitoring date.
He left the prosecution and Mr Powell's lawyers to hammer out the exact bail details.
Warrnambool detectives have charged Powell with attending at the victim's home three times between mid and late November, the last time at 9.15am on November 30 when it's alleged there was a physical confrontation and robbery.
