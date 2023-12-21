A chip off the old block: More golfing talent in the Leishman family

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in Marc Leishman's household, with eldest son Harvey showing early signs of following in the footsteps of his professional golfing father.
The Warrnambool-raised, USA-based Leishman has been enjoying some downtime with family in his hometown during the LIV Golf off-season.
He played a relaxed round at Warrnambool Golf Club on Thursday, December 21 with a group that included Harvey, 11 and youngest son Ollie, 10.
Harvey, a promising junior back in Virginia Beach, was striking the ball well under sunny skies, with Ollie watching on.
Leishman admitted it was "awesome" taking his children back to the course that nurtured his love for the game.
"Harvey's been playing a fair bit of golf with his cousin Sam. And Ollie, he's played a couple of games of golf," he told The Standard.
"It's been good, he'd never played before."
Harvey won several tournaments during the year, with Leishman even caddying for him on a couple of occasions.
The 40-year-old said he didn't mind seeing the game from another perspective.
"I'd probably prefer him to pull his own bag to be honest because I think you learn more that way," he said.
"He did well when I did caddy. He had a couple of wins, he does pretty well in the junior tournaments. It's nice to get out there and just watch him just do his thing."
Leishman, who also has a daughter Eva with wife Audrey, said Harvey already held aspirations of playing professionally.
"I think he would love to," he said.
"It's certainly a passion of his already. He loves it, I know he's already talking about wanting to be a pro golfer."
Outside of golf, both boys play basketball while Ollie is a budding guitarist and also holds a black-belt in taekwondo.
Leishman, who finished 18th in his first full season on the LIV tour, said the pair loved visiting Warrnambool.
"They can just ride their bikes around and just be kids," he said.
"It's nice to just be able to have free reign of the place. Go ride the bike down to the beach."
Leishman and his family will head back to America in early January, with the LIV Golf season scheduled to begin on February 2 in Cancun, Mexico before a Las Vegas event on February 8.
The former world number 12 ended the 2023 season in great touch, placing top-10 in three of his final five events for an 18th-placed individual finish.
His team - the all-Australian Ripper GC - also won the Bedminster tournament in that period.
"It's going to be a good season, I'm looking forward to it," Leishman said of the upcoming campaign.
"I'm excited to get back amongst it and get started again.
"My putter was not very good early on (in 2023) and we sorted that out halfway through the year and then started having some good results. So it was nice to finally get a little bit of a reward for putting in a fair bit of hard work while I was not putting great."
