The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

A chip off the old block: More golfing talent in the Leishman family

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professional golfer Marc Leishman with sons Harvey, 11 (left) and Ollie, 10. Picture by Sean McKenna
Professional golfer Marc Leishman with sons Harvey, 11 (left) and Ollie, 10. Picture by Sean McKenna

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in Marc Leishman's household, with eldest son Harvey showing early signs of following in the footsteps of his professional golfing father.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.