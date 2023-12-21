Plan driven by lived experience brings success for improved accessibility

Seeing residents with a disability surf at the beach for the first time may have inspired one council to re-think its yearly budget for accessibility.
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein spoke fondly of the recent accessible beach day held at Port Campbell while discussing the council's Disability Access Inclusion Plan at its December meeting.
"As a parent of a young man with a disability, I was delighted when we started this (plan)," she said.
"There's only a $20,000 budget for this program so I think it's time - for when we get to the budgets next year - to review that because the difference it can make in a person's life is quite phenomenal.
"When I think about the accessible beach day in Port Campbell recently, I saw some photos on Facebook of a young lady from Camperdown who got onto the beach and into the water for the very first time and had a surf.
"Just the look on her face and the appreciation from her family says it all so I think that we have to have more opportunities for all Corangamite residents so they can participate equally."
The council has completed half of the 32 actions listed in its 2021-25 plan which was introduced in 2020 to remove barriers and promote participation.
In the past year, the council has provided a $100,000 rent exemption Cooinda's growing social enterprise Little Acorn cafe in Terang, completed a streetscape accessibility audit of Camperdown and will increase the number of mobility scooter recharge points within the shire, among others.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard - who has Multiple Sclerosis - said the program was driven by those with lived experience.
"I love that this council, and you can see in this report, backs people with lived experience right across the organisation," she said.
"It's been a breath of fresh air that this is actually an organisation too that walks the talk, they've had training for not only staff members but it's also an opportunity for the community.
"...When we talk about projects whether streetscapes or footpaths, access and inclusion is now front and centre.
"There is that total collaboration now between all our departments who are on the same page. (In the past) there has been a cohort in our community which through no deliberate action has sometimes been forgotten about.
"There is a significant voice happening now throughout the council for the role we play in accessibility and it's a really exciting time."
