'Bittersweet': Training partnership comes to an end

ONE of racings most successful collaborations between Ciaron Maher and David Eustace comes to an end next month with the English-born Eustace gaining a trainer's licence in Hong Kong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The training partnership, which started between Maher and Eustace on August 1, 2018, has netted them more than 1600 winners including 30 at Group One level and saw them win the Victorian trainer's championship on four consecutive occasions.
They also took out the Australian trainers premiership in 2022-23, highlighted by the win of Gold Trip in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.
Maher and Eustace have been unable to speak about the worst-kept secret in racing for weeks due to protocols with training in Hong Kong racing.
Maher, who started his training career in Warrnambool, said it was a bittersweet announcement that Eustace was leaving the training partnership.
"It'll be tough to replace someone like David because of his skills, work ethic and all-round contribution," Maher said.
"The reason why it's sweet is because it's a fitting reward for David and all the work he's done.
"I'm sure David will be successful in Hong Kong. This is not the end of our relationship, just a new chapter but it also gives Ciaron Maher Racing a great opportunity to evolve and develop.
"David's leaving will now give our highly talented group of assistants the chance to step up and have a greater input and with that comes new thinking and fresh ideas."
Eustace said it had been a childhood dream to train in Hong Kong since he started training with his dad James in England.
"I'm thrilled to be offered the position in Hong Kong," he said.
"It's exciting and a challenge that l'm looking forward to however I'll miss being part of Ciaron Maher Racing.
"I will be forever grateful to Ciaron for giving me the opportunities and teaching me so much.
"I'm also thankful that I've worked with an extraordinary team of people, plus been involved with great owners."
Eustace follows in the footsteps of trainers Annabel Neasham, Lucy Yeomans and Jack Bruce, who also served their training apprenticeships under Maher.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.