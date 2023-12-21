The Standard
'Bittersweet': Training partnership comes to an end

By Tim Auld
Updated December 21 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
David Eustace and Ciaron Maher, pictured after winning the 2022 Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip, will end their successful training partnership in 2024. Picture by Racing Photos
ONE of racings most successful collaborations between Ciaron Maher and David Eustace comes to an end next month with the English-born Eustace gaining a trainer's licence in Hong Kong.

