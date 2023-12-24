Confidence key as Eels skipper sets sights on Twenty20 finals tilt

North Warrnambool Eels' Bailey Jenkinson believes his confidence with bat in hand in the one-day format will help him in an important short form final.
The Eels' division one captain leads the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in one-day runs this summer, notching up 400 at 50 across nine innings.
With a top Twenty20 score of 45, Jenkinson hasn't had to star as others took up the mantle with the bat, including former Eel Nick Butters, who returned for the club's T20 fixtures.
"I've been pretty happy with the start to the year with the bat," Jenkinson said.
"Twenty20 you don't have as long to get yourself in, you've got to go from ball one. Different game (to one-dayers), so it doesn't really count for much come this little competition but it's still nice to have a little bit of confidence knowing I've been in a little bit of form to start the year."
Despite finding themselves at the bottom end of the regular season ladder, the Eels can take some confidence into their Twenty20 semi final against Dennington on January 7 knowing they have beat the Dogs this year, albeit in the one-day format.
Jenkinson himself scored 145 that day.
"We played them once this year but they had a few out that day... got over the top of them," he said.
"Twenty20, (it's) a bit of luck but hopefully we can bring our best and see how we go."
The WDCA Twenty20 semi-finals will be held Sunday, January 7 at Reid Oval.
