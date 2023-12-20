Woman miraculously survives isolated car crash and crawls to safety

An experienced police officer has warned drivers to take care on unfamiliar roads after a woman was lucky to survive a single-vehicle crash when she went through an intersection.
Mortlake police Acting Sergeant Jo Wastell was on mobile patrol when she came across a crash scene at the intersection of the Hamilton Highway and the Warrnambool/Caramut Road at 1.25pm on Wednesday, December 20.
"I was patrolling the area and came across an elderly lady lying on the side of the road near the intersection," she said.
"She was on the ground clutching her chest. A young woman driver from Warrnambool had stopped to render assistance."
Acting Sergeant Wastell said the 84-year-old woman from Geelong had been involved in a single-vehicle collision.
"She was driving a Subaru west from Geelong, along the Hamilton Highway, had gone through the intersection, down an embankment and crashed head-on into trees about 70 metres away," she said.
"The front end of the Subaru was extensively damaged. The air bags had deployed. It's a write-off."
The experienced traffic police officer said the collision scene was hidden from the road.
"The 84-year-old Geelong woman has got out of her car, crawled up the embankment and flagged down the passing car to get assistance," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
"It was a fair hike up the embankment.
"The woman said that she was sitting in her car after the crash thinking 'no one will see me here if I don't get out'.
"There was also dust from the airbags and she thought that was smoke.
"She was extremely lucky she was not trapped or injured and was able to get herself out of the car."
The woman suffered no significant injuries and was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital for observation, assessment and treatment.
"She looked pretty good for what she had been through," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
"She was heading to Hamilton for Christmas."
Acting Sergeant Wastell requested all drivers take care on unfamiliar roads during the Christmas/New Year and summer holiday period.
"There's no doubt this elderly driver was extremely lucky," she said.
"We were standing there talking, looking at the crash scene.
"She could have so easily been trapped and not visible from the road, the damage to the vehicle and the woman's age ... there was enormous potential for a far worse outcome.
"We just want everyone to take all possible care on the roads and get to their destination safely."
So far this year 17 people have died on south-west roads, well up on the average for the past 20 years and the Victorian road toll is at a 15-year high.
