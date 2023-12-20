The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lambs worth $6k stolen in pre-Christmas heist

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 21 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambs worth $6k stolen in pre-Christmas heist
Lambs worth $6k stolen in pre-Christmas heist

Thirty lambs have been stolen from a Berrybank property overnight on Monday this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.