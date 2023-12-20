Lambs worth $6k stolen in pre-Christmas heist

Thirty lambs have been stolen from a Berrybank property overnight on Monday this week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the unshorn six-month-old cross bred lambs were last seen at 7pm Monday, December 18, and they were gone at 7.45am Tuesday.
"Offenders attended a rural property at Berrybank," he said.
"They've cut a hole in a ring lock fence to gain entry to a wool shed.
"Out of a flock of 230 unshort cross-bred sheep there have been 30 stolen, with a value of about $6000."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said anyone who saw a vehicle in that area late Monday night or early Tuesday is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool CIU directly on 5560 1156.
"Livestock thefts have a huge impact on farmers and we need everyone in that Berrybank, Lismore, Foxhow and Wallinduc area to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles," he said.
"Something as simple as jotting down a number plate can be the key information we need to solve such crimes, but it's very difficult without the input of the locals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.