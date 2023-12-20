Police need help to find missing Portland woman

Police are appealing for assistance to find a 74-year-old Portland woman last seen near Mount Richmond this morning.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Portland Police said the woman, Kay, was last seen on a bushwalk near Swan Lake camping ground at about 10.45am when she was wearing a tan coloured broad-brimmed hat, blue-patterned scarf, khaki trench coat, royal purple jacket, deep blue top, light blue jeans and black shoes.
She may be carrying a brown leather duffel and a black bag with orange kneepads strapped to it.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to medical conditions.
The woman may be headed to the Portland or Hamilton areas.
Anyone who sees Kay or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Portland Police Station on 5522 1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.