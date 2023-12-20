Rural shire stuck between two cities means support services 'hard' to secure

Being stuck between two cities puts Corangamite Shire at a disadvantage for securing critical support services, a councillor says.
The comment came from south central ward councillor Jo Beard at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 19 when discussing the organisation's success in completing 68 per cent of the actions set out in its four-year Municipal Public Health and Wellbeing Plan.
The council has one year left to fulfil the remaining actions.
Cr Beard said the council had worked hard with organisations to secure positive health and wellbeing outcomes.
"I think the strength of any changes that come about in our community is relationships," she said.
"There's been a lot more collaboration with the likes of the Orange Door which hasn't necessarily always been really evident across our communities.
"We've often found it hard falling between the likes of Warrnambool City and Colac to gain services out in a more regional area like ours.
"I think the strengthening of relationships and services being able to be accessed by our community is seeing significant positive outcomes particularly in the family violence space.
"We are definitely hearing particularly from our police counterparts that's not as significant as it used to be because of those interventions by those services which we've often had trouble being able to engage as community members.
"Those strong relationships, council continues to forge ... We're continuing (to advocate for) services like headspace for our younger people (which) are really critical."
Cr Beard said many of the actions of the plan had concerned youth and she'd like to see the next council focus on the elderly.
"Leading into the creation of our next Municipal Public Health and Wellbeing Plan which won't be this council, it'll be the next, we've had such a strong focus on our early years and younger people," she said.
"It'll be great to see how we can create some changes there knowing we've got that transition out of our aged care services and into the new model."
But central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said that strong focus had achieved "a lot" for the community.
"(More than 1000) children participated in Young Active Kids and there were 32,800 swimming pool attendances which is absolutely fantastic, it's getting younger people off their devices and out in the open air," she said.
"There are things we've covered about healthy eating, diet, exercise, family violence and mental health and I think those things are all really important to our community.
"We do know in rural Victoria the life expectancy is three or four years less than our metropolitan cousins so it's important this plan is adhered to."
