High performance training a confidence-lifter for teenage tennis player

Time spent at a high performance sports school is putting Warrnambool's Zac Dyson in good stead for a tilt at his home-town grasscourt tournament and a potential move abroad.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dyson will contest the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open, which starts December 28, after spending 2023 studying at Maribyrnong Sports Academy, where he recently graduated Year 12.
The 18-year-old, who grew up in Warrnambool and previously attended Warrnambool College, embraced the move to Melbourne.
"It was really good, a massive change from living in Warrnambool all my life," he said.
"The training was insanely good, and I just really developed my confidence and game throughout the year."
Dyson had to balance training - which involved 7-8.30am morning sessions followed by after-school training at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club - with his studies.
"I was trying to do as much school work during the day as I could and come home after training and do a bit more school work," he said.
The teenager, who competed in Tennis Victoria's Pennant League on Saturdays and against schoolmates on Mondays, enjoyed the rise in on-court competition.
"I was doing a lot more than what I was doing down here (in Warrnambool)," he said.
"Tougher opponents, a lot more experienced opponents and different game styles than down here because we play on grass, everyone has a similar game where in Melbourne, it's all the surfaces.
"It's all switched up and you've got to adapt to the different courts."
Dyson, who first picked up a racquet at age four, said he began to take tennis more seriously around nine or 10.
His is now exploring college opportunities in the United States for the new year, where he hopes to play tennis and study teaching.
"It's the pathway to getting to the next level that I want to get to, to go pro," he said.
"I've got a lot of friends that have gone or are going over to college, it's a pathway for all of us."
With a strong baseline game and serve, Dyson saw his biggest improvement this year in his fitness.
"I feel like I move a lot better on the court now," he said.
"As well as just my consistency from the baseline as well, doing all the extra hitting, my consistency through all my shots has improved.
"I feel like I can rely on myself a lot than I previously had."
Dyson, who is enjoying catching up with family and friends over Christmas, is ready for this weekend's Warrnambool Grasscourt Open.
It's the 10th time Dyson will contest the event.
He is among the open singles' draw, and will team up with Baxter Errey and Natasha Harrison for the open men's doubles and open mixed doubles respectively.
Dyson, who has friends from Melbourne coming to play the tournament, said he enjoyed the atmosphere of the event.
"I've played this tournament since I was eight-years-old," he said.
"You play your match, you've got your friends down here and instead of going back to your house by yourself, everyone hangs around here and we just enjoy each others company. We go across to the beach afterwards and the weather's pretty good as well so it makes it a lot more fun."
On court, Dyson is firmly focused on his game.
"I'm looking to stay confident in my own game and not fall into playing other people's game and believe my training throughout the year up in Melbourne has developed what I can do," he said.
Warrnambool Grasscourt Open runs from December 28-31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.