From AFL premiership player to wine connoisseur: Lewis' post footy passion

A four-time AFL premiership player has swapped the Sherrin football for a glass of wine.
Jordan Lewis, who grew up in Warrnambool, retired from his AFL career in 2019 before embarking on a career in sales for D'Anna Middleton Lewis wines.
Lewis visited Warrnambool alcohol retail store Grape and Barley on Thursday, December 21, 2023, to talk about the DML VIN wines.
He discovered his love for the beverage while honeymooning in Europe with his wife Lucy in October 2014.
The couple had never been to a winery before so they decided it was fitting to visit one in Florence, Italy.
"For me, it was more the experience rather than the actual wine - I didn't actually like wine," Lewis said.
He said it was something he had not been exposed to in his younger years.
"I never thought I'd be a kid from Warrnambool sitting in Tuscany overlooking the rolling hills at a vineyard enjoying a totally different experience," Lewis said.
He said upon returning to Australia he met his now business partners who instilled in him a deeper understanding of wine.
"I'm fortunate to have met those people then they exposed me to vintage bottles of wine and it just gives you a deeper appreciation for what actually goes into making the wine," Lewis said.
He also runs an education business and commentates for Fox Footy.
Lewis has four children, Freddie, 8, twins Ollie and Hugh, 6, and Bobby, 2.
Now living in Melbourne, he said he visited Warrnambool twice a year.
"Throughout the year everyone goes in their own direction," Lewis said.
"Ever since I left Warrnambool, I think Christmas is one of those periods where everyone comes back and you catch up with friends and family and you discuss what the year has been."
Lewis played 264 games with Hawthorn and a further 55 with Melbourne.
He is also an ambassador for Warrnambool-based Leila Rose Foundation, alongside another local sportsman, Marc Leishman, who is also visiting his hometown.
