Multi-year funding provides stability for organisations

Two organisations dedicated to the care of others have received a welcome dose of funding security.
MPower and Warrnambool Hospice have received funding from the state government through the Additional Respite for Carers program.
The share of the funding for MPower was $160,000, with Warrnambool Hospice receiving $80,000, both over a two-year period.
MPower had received the same amount over the past two years, while Warrnambool Hospice received $40,000 last year. MPower had to negotiate each of those years for $80,000 while the hospice was also only a one-year deal.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the new multi-year funding would provide more certainty for both organisations.
Emmalee Bell from Warrnambool Hospice echoed those sentiments.
"Getting these multi-year grants makes a big difference to our ability to serve the community," Ms Bell said.
"We are very pleased to be the recipient of the additional respite funding, it really makes a huge difference to our organisation as a free community service."
Coordinator of Carer Support Program at MPower Judy Mutsaers said the funding would make a huge difference to carers in the south-west.
"This is exciting particularly for supporting parents who are caring for a child with a disability," Mrs Mutsaers said.
"We know they face barriers to respite and to having a break that other families don't face."
