'Drunken boar' made threats to headbutt policewoman during late night arrest in CBD

A "drunken boar" screamed at a policewoman and threatened to headbutt her during an arrest in Warrnambool's central business district.
Warrnambool's Heath Elmer pleaded guilty to offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 20.
The court heard police found the man drunk and acting offensively in an alleyway on January 15, 2023.
They tried to arrest him but he became agitated, aggressive and resisted.
The man screamed at a policewoman's face, called her derogatory names, threatened to headbutt her and said "don't f***** touch me".
He was eventually arrested and transported to the city's police station.
Then on May 20 this year Elmer was seen driving on Pertobe Road about 1am.
He almost collided with a centre median strip and swerved off the road.
The driver was intercepted and police formed the opinion he was intoxicated.
But the man refused to accompany them to the police station for a breath test.
The court heard he had seven pages of traffic history and 25 pages of criminal history, which his solicitor Talia Tringali conceded was horrendous.
She said the offending was clearly a matter where the court would ordinarily consider a term of imprisonment.
"There's no doubt about that," she said.
But she urged the court to consider her client's mental health.
Ms Tringali said the man had apologised to the victim and conceded his offending was out of line.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge warned the solicitor her client was going to jail.
But he adjourned the matter for her to seek further material.
"Please don't be under any apprehension that this is not jail-able," he said.
"This is disgraceful (offending) by a drunken boar screaming at a policewoman, saying he wants to headbutt her, calling her (derogatory names) and saying 'don't touch me' when she has every lawful entitlement to do so."
Elmer will be sentenced at a later date.
