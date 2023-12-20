Framework finalised for stunted town's last opportunity for growth

Fears have been allayed about the potential development of 150 residential blocks in Terang's residential growth area.
It comes after Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted through the final Terang Development Plan - which provides the long-term planning framework and road layout for the town's growth corridor - at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 19.
The plan identified nine parcels (18 hectares) of residential land on McCrae Street - off Terang-Mortlake Road - which could support new housing growth in the medium to long term.
But central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said there had been some confusion after the draft was released in September.
She said the council was not asking landowners to subdivide, develop or sell their land. The document simply set out a framework to cater for any planned future residential growth.
"I'm really pleased to see this come forward, this strategic planning is doing what we promised to do in our council plan to support growth and diversify housing options," she said.
"This is a really good outcome for Terang, there's such demand for housing in the current climate that this review is vital and very timely, it anticipates need, it recognises and supports the opportunity to unlock residential housing land supply.
"In this precinct of Terang which is already zoned residential and identified as a growth area this is a great opportunity for us.
"It prepares for diverse new housing options and the research layout reflects more modern expectations of what new residential development should look like.
"I do want to make the point though to be clear for the residents of Terang - a couple of residents spoke to me about this - I think there's a little bit of confusion about this being a development as opposed to a strategic plan.
"This is a strategic plan for potential development, it's a document that's been prepared as a long-term planning framework for potential residential development south of McCrae Street and actual development will only occur if the landowners wish to pursue that opportunity on their land.
"So this Terang development plan provides long term guidance and strategic direction which puts us on the front foot so that we're ready to help realise development if there's any appetite for land owners to pursue that."
The need for a revised plan rose from the council's Residential Land Review 2021 and a revelation the town's growth had been subdued over the past five years due to a lack of available residential land.
In fact, census information showed that while the town was the shire's second largest, its population fell slightly - by 0.4 per cent - between 2016-21.
