Carbon offset funding proves attractive to private landowner

Private landowners are helping Moyne Shire Council improve its carbon footprint with a large take-up for tree planting funding.
At its December meeting, council allocated its Community Carbon Offset Program funding, with 10 recipients receiving $23,817.
Of those recipients, only four were on public land.
These were the Kirkstall Recreation Reserve Kirkstall ($1500), Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail ($1500) and Hopkins Falls Landcare Group Wangoom ($840).
This left the vast majority of funds handed out going to private landholders.
These landholders came from across the shire, including Port Fairy, Nirranda, The Sisters, Kirkstall, Panmure, Grassmere and Koroit.
The largest single allocation was to the Nirranda recipient ($4998).
While the take-up of funding was welcomed by councillors, the round was still under subscribed, with $6183 not allocated. This amount will now go back into the next round of carbon offset funding.
Councillor Karen Foster lauded the program and encouraged others to make an application.
"This is a legacy I am proud to be a tiny part involved in," Cr Foster said.
Cr Daniel Meade said the program is a valuable one for farmers, helping create shelter for livestock.
Over the course of the program, 76,000 trees have been planted.
Cr Jim Doukas asked if there was follow up on the health of the trees, given most when planted are just six-inch tubes. He was informed audits are done of planting on council land, while there are reporting measures in place for private landowners to complete.
While the carbon offset funding has been available since 2010, it has only been since 2021 that private landowners could tap into the program.
The aim of the program is to offset the amount of carbon used by the Moyne Shire's fleet of cars.
