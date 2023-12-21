The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Carbon offset funding proves attractive to private landowner

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
December 22 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trees at the Koroit section of the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail. Picture by Sean McKenna
Trees at the Koroit section of the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail. Picture by Sean McKenna

Private landowners are helping Moyne Shire Council improve its carbon footprint with a large take-up for tree planting funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.