More people reaching out to south-west support services this Christmas

A support service in the south-west has seen a 12 per cent increase in people seeking emergency food relief in the lead up to Christmas 2023.
Western District Food Share (formerly Warrnambool and District Food Share) executive officer Amanda Hennessy said people were experiencing financial stress because of the increased cost of living.
She said the not-for-profit organisation provided clients with three days worth of fresh, frozen and pantry items, which would this week include a Christmas hamper.
Ms Hennessy said with people placing a focus on household and living costs, food was one of the things they were giving up.
"So we're finding that there's an increase in that space," she said.
"We've got about a 12 per cent increase on last year."
Ms Hennessy said a change to people's home loans had caused further financial stress.
She said the average people reaching out to the service were part of "larger families" with four or five children.
"We do cover the south-west region, so we are seeing a need in the Glenelg, Southern Grampians, Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite areas," Ms Hennessy said.
She said while donations from community members had dropped because of the cost of living, the organisation was able to source food in bulk from "large" producers.
Another organisation that has seen an increase in the demand for support is Anglicare Victoria.
Anglicare Victoria community development co-ordinator Louise Serra said people had reached out for support for a number of reasons.
The not-for-profit organisation works with children, young people and families to prevent harm and empower people to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.
Ms Serra said the biggest issues in the lead up to Christmas were homelessness and the cost of living.
"It's couples, singles and families and it's people who are working but work isn't covering all the costs they have - so they're being very smart and wise and coming to get support while it's there," she said.
A cost of living survey conducted by The Standard found more than 50 per cent of respondents had delayed medical or dental appointments because they were struggling to make ends meet.
The survey also found more than 90 per cent of respondents had noticed an increase in their weekly shopping bill and 79 per cent had seen an increase in their electricity bill.
More than 80 per cent were paying more to fill their car with petrol. About the same amount of people had been forced to cut back on dining out or ordering take away food.
