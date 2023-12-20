Smooth ride not part of crossing bridge for some time yet

The bumpy road into Port Fairy is here to stay for an extended period as part of a long-term fix for the town's historic bridge.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Metal plates screwed into the Gipps Street Bridge to safeguard against damage to the surface will remain in place until 2025.
To counter this, Moyne Shire Council has taken the advised speed on the bridge down from 50km/h to 40km/h.
As well as the speed reduction, the load limit will also be taken down from 30 to 15 tonnes.
The good news for locals and visitors is plans are still in place for a full replacement of the bridge in 2025.
Mayor Cr Ian Smith said current works were required to maintain the bridge until the new one was built.
"Applications have been made to a number of government programs for funding to assist with the replacement," Cr Smith said.
"Talks are underway with agencies whose service infrastructure is located on the bridge.
"Consultation with community and businesses will begin next year on the construction timetable."
Council is reassuring users the bridge is checked regularly and remains safe for pedestrians and vehicles.
The bridge, which was rebuilt in the 1940s after the floods, has been deemed to be near the end of its serviceable life.
In 2016 it had a lifeline when repair works were carried out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.