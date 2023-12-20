Ice ring leader struggling in rehab centre as cars and cash worth $150k taken

A Warrnambool ice ring leader struggling to comply with rules in a drug rehabilitation centre will be given until the end of January to shape up or face a lengthy jail stint.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Demi Jade Nash, 30, appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 20, for a sentencing hearing on 11 charges.
Nash and her associate were selling drugs to undercover police when she told investigators she supplied the whole town and "they can't catch me".
At the time she was the subject of a seven-month-long police operation.
Nash is currently living in drug rehab centre Odyssey House but magistrate Franz Holzer heard she was struggling to adapt after spending more than 300 days in custody during the past couple of years.
Lawyer Jack Kelly requested the sentencing be adjourned until February or March so an up-to-date report could then be provided on his client.
Nash was bailed by the Supreme Court to live in Odyssey House.
Mr Holzer said Nash had a history of choosing not to appear in her court hearings and had previously breached three community corrections orders.
He said he wondered whether Nash was making real attempts to be rehabilitated.
The magistrate said Nash had a pivotal role in running a major Warrnambool drug operation, to the point she described herself as the ringleader and she had dozens of taped calls with her former partner about the operation while he was in jail.
Mr Holzer described the offending and Nash's response to rehab as "deeply troubling".
He said it appeared clear that Nash thought she was untouchable.
Nash also had $155,000 in her bank that couldn't be accounted for as she had no reportable income from her beauty business between 2019-22, according to the Australia Taxation Office.
Mr Holzer said Nash had lived off the proceeds of trafficking drugs.
He also ordered a $95,000 green Holden GTS and a $20,000 Holden Calais be forfeited as well as $25,136 in cash, a range of drugs and weapons be seized and ordered that the $400 undercover operatives spent on drugs be refunded.
Nash has already spent 195 days in custody and in the hearing her driver's licence was also cancelled for four years and she was fined $2200.
A report prepared for the court by Odyssey House said Nash was not abiding by the rules or expectations of the rehab centre.
Nash also has prior drug offences, including for trafficking in 2018.
"I'm questioning whether she is fair dinkum," Mr Holzer said, adding a lot of red flags were being raised.
Nash told the court she wanted to live her best life but adapting to life in Odyssey House was difficult.
She said she spent her last birthday in custody and it appeared an upcoming birthday would be spent in rehab.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.