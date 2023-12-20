New policy in place to guide farmers on underpasses

Farmers across Moyne now have a clearer view of what is expected when it comes to the construction of livestock underpasses and grids.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Councillors have signed off on a new Livestock Underpass and Grid Policy.
Most underpasses and grids are built on council roads, hence the need for a council policy.
But it is the farmers who work the land serviced by the underpasses and grids that foot the bit for their construction, although Moyne does have a grant program that can be applied to for assistance.
Farmers must ensure the underpasses and grids are built to department of transport standards.
Moyne had previously had a Cattle Underpass Policy, which was due for renewal, but had no policy regarding cattle grids.
Given grids are sometimes a more feasible smaller-scale option than underpasses, it was decided to combine the two into the one policy.
And while both underpasses and grids are usually associated with cattle, they are also used for other animals such as sheep, so the word livestock was chosen as a more wide-reaching description.
An addition to the new policy is an encouragement for applicants wishing to construct an underpass or grid to engage a geotechnical expert to get an assessment of the site.
This is not an absolute requirement of an application, but could be used in cases such as a soil or sinkhole risk.
Cr Jim Doukas was happy to back the new policy, but urged a common sense approach.
"It's a bit of a tidy up (of the policy), Cr Doukas said.
"I do have some reservations of the geotechnical assessment but I'm confident nothing silly would be required."
Cr Daniel Meade said the inclusion of grids into the policy was a positive, practical addition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.