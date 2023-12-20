Third time lucky: Teen tennis talent awarded prestigious scholarship

Perseverance has paid off for Koroit's Max Phillips, who has received a scholarship from one of the world's most prestigious tennis clubs.
The 16-year-old budding tennis star is one of the latest recipients of a Kooyong Foundation scholarship which entitles him free access to Melbourne's famed Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club and its facilities and resources for four years.
He will also have the opportunity to represent the club in pennant competitions.
Many of Australia's top rising tennis talents apply for the scholarships each year, with very few successful.
Phillips, who trains at Warrnambool's Supergrasse Tennis Complex, said he was thrilled to join after unsuccessful applications the past two years.
"It feels awesome because this is actually the third time I've applied for it," he told The Standard.
"It felt pretty good because I'm really excited to be a part of the club because that's something I've dreamt about basically ever since I started playing tennis.
"I felt like I had a better chance this time. I felt like I've improved a lot from this time last year."
The teenager, who is heading to Caulfield Grammar on a sports scholarship in 2024 where he will start year 11, contested the 16 and under Australian Junior Tour Masters at Melbourne Park from December 11 to 16.
The tournament featured the best under 16 talent in the nation, with Phillips, alongside partner Thomas Hatcher-Nee, progressing to the doubles quarter-final.
The pair fell short of upsetting the number one seed, going down 6-3, 7-5.
Phillips said he would take "a lot of positives" from the experience which was his first time playing at that level.
"I played some good matches, especially in the doubles," he said.
"Made the quarter finals there and almost beat the number one seed which would have been pretty cool.
"I made some good memories, got to play on showcourt two, played against some of the top players in the nation which was pretty exciting and had a lot of fun."
Phillips is targeting qualification for the 18 and under Australian Championships next year but knows it won't be easy as he will only be 17.
He is hoping to win more tournaments across the season, starting with the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open which begins December 28, followed by the Inter-Regional Country Championships in Benalla from January 5 to 7.
"It's a really, really stacked tournament this year," Phillips said of the Warrnambool event.
"A lot of really good players coming around. So I'm really excited to play against all the top ones."
