Behind the stumps: Association legend stars in cameo alongside daughter

A Warrnambool and District cricket legend came out of retirement to play alongside his daughter on Saturday, showing little signs of rust with bat or ball.
Nestles champion Brett Eldridge, who last played regularly in 2017-18 with some one-off appearances until 2021, took the field for Nestles' division four side, alongside daughter Charlotte, 14.
Eldridge, a multiple cricketer-of-the-year, scored 67 opening the batting alongside Charlotte, who made three in her first senior (men's) game. He also claimed 2-0 off two overs with the ball while Charlotte took 0-27 off five overs.
"It was a heck of a lot of fun," Eldridge told The Standard.
"(It's) Wednesday and I'm still feeling the effects, so fair to say it was a one-time only return."
The former Warrnambool Melbourne Country Week team skipper said the duo got "a bit of a surprise" when Nestles captain Peter Shelton informed them they would open together.
"That was a bit of a buzz and I think I was more nervous than what Charlotte was," he said.
"Funnily enough I nearly ran her out without her even facing a ball so that would have been something I would never have lived down...
"(We've) got some memories that we'll cherish for a long time that's for sure."
Charlotte is making her own name in cricket and is a promising all-rounder who is captain of Nestles under 17 girls' team.
She has also featured in six of the Factory women's games this season.
"She (Charlotte) has got a really good future ahead of her," Eldridge said.
"We're really proud and she's captain of the under 17s at Nestles and doing a great job with the girls doing that. She plays in the women's on a Sunday, she loves her cricket arguably as much as myself and my son Lewis.
"It's great to see her getting opportunities and having a lot of fun doing it."
Eldridge can now walk away from playing the game, content with everything he has achieved.
"I got to play one game with my dad similarly when I was about Charlotte's age. To turn around and do that with her now - and obviously having done it with Lewis my son at Nestles a few years ago - it kind of ticks that final bucket list (item)," he said.
"I can now sit on the sidelines and tell them how good I used to be."
Western Waves' under 15 girls team got its Cricket Victoria Country Cup campaign got off to a promising start due to the lethal bowling partnership of two Warrnambool and District Cricket Association teenagers.
The Waves opened their tournament with a seven-wicket one-day win against Mallee Murray at Hamilton's Monivae College on Monday, December 18.
The squad dismissed their rivals for just 37, with Allansford-Panmure's Isabelle Kelly (5-1) and Nestles' Zarah Timpson (3-6) doing most of the damage with the ball.
The Waves quickly reeled in the runs need for a big win, reaching their total in just under seven overs.
The Chloe McKenzie-coached squad then took to the field on Wednesday afternoon, playing back-to-back Twenty20 games against Mallee Murray and Central Highlanders.
They will contest a second one-day match against the Highlanders on Thursday from 10am.
A south-west cricketer produced a memorable performance on club debut for Pomborneit on Saturday, December 16
Hunter Thompson played his first game for the Bulls in their division two side, taking 6-30 from eight overs to help pull off a thrilling four-run victory over Heytesbury Princetown Storm.
He also made a handy nine runs from 10 deliveries earlier in the day, including hitting one for six.
Mortlake's Jack Clifford was seen hitting balls for fun on Saturday.
Clifford was one of four lower grade batters to notch up centuries in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association on December 16.
Captaining the Cats' division two side, he smashed 108 runs from 59 deliveries against Spring Creek, including 12 sixes.
Clifford has made just four appearances this season - twice in division two, once in division three before lining up in a Twenty20 game for Mortlake.
Meanwhile, first-year Hawkesdale player Simon Sharrack made his presence known at his new club early this season, racking up back-to-back division two centuries in his first two matches.
But he was made to wait until his third and highest - 110 from 119 balls including 11 boundaries - which came in the Cats' hefty 168-run win against Russells Creek.
Elsewhere, Brendan McCosh blasted an unbeaten 166 for Spring Creek in division three in what was just his second appearance this summer, while Russells Creek's division four captain Jacob Buxton made a classy 122 in his team's 16-run win over Hawkesdale.
And in heartbreaking fashion, Koroit's Matt Sharman had to settle for the division three team win after he was cruelly denied a century, dismissed leg-before-wicket on 99 against Merrivale.
WDCA Team of the Week
Cameron Williams 90 (Russells Creek); Alastair Templeton 52* (Port Fairy); Shashan Silva 54* and 4-24 (Allansford-Panmure); Ben Threlfall 61 and 1-10 (West Warrnambool); Rukshan Weerasinghe 55* (Russells Creek); Jacob Hetherington 51 and 4-12 (Nestles); Alex Jennings 4-20 and 19 (Port Fairy); Shiv Kumara 1-19 and 54 (Allansford-Panmure); Clinton Baker 4-27 and 27* (Mortlake); Tom Powell 3-13 (Nestles); Xavier Gercovich 4-32 and 19* (Brierly-Christ Church).
SWC Team of the Week
Eddie Lucas 60 (Bookaar); Grant Place 53 (Pomborneit); Ash Hunt 88* (Heytesbury Princetown); Johno Benallack 109 (Cobden); Tharaka Sendanayake 103 and 1-10 (Pomborneit); Matty Kemp 58 (Cobden); Parker Walsh 31* and 2-3 (Cobden); Danussika Bandara 5-6 (Pomborneit); Myles Sinnott 5-19 (Bookaar); Will Owen 4-46 and 28* (Boorcan); Zach Harrop-Anderson 3-21 (Heytesbury Princetown).
