Former boxing gym owner left 'wake of social and emotional destruction'

A former Warrnambool boxing gym owner left a wake of social and emotional destruction when he assaulted and falsely imprisoned a woman earlier this year.
Lyndon Edney, 41, pleaded guilty to violent and drug-related offending in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in November.
On Wednesday, December 20, he was placed on a two-year correction order with 240 hours of unpaid community work.
Three victim impact statements were tendered to the court.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was plain Edney's crimes had a "devastating impact upon (his) victims and left a wake of social and emotional destruction".
The court heard previously the offending started in October 2019 when Edney assaulted the woman.
The assaults continued throughout 2021 and 2022 with one incident leaving her with a black, swollen eye.
Edney also pleaded guilty to charges relating to property that was damaged during the assaults.
Then in March 2023 the man falsely imprisoned the victim by refusing to let her leave his office.
Then in June the woman uncovered a cardboard box and briefcase, belonging to Edney, which contained drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and glass vials of various liquids.
She contacted police who attended and seized containers of steroids and other prescription medication, including hormone tablets.
Edney was subsequently arrested and interviewed by police but did not provide a comment.
Police then raided his home and gym in September.
The search warrant at his home netted one small bud of cannabis, a zip lock bag containing MDMA, 15 glass vials labelled MGF (believed to be mechano growth factor which is typically used in body building), more than 20 glass vials of testosterone, 37 blister packets of erectile dysfunction medication and cannabis infused "gummies".
On Wednesday, the magistrate said Edney had pleaded guilty to an appalling array of offences involving violence, intimidation and abuse involving "bullying, cowardly behaviour".
"I don't know how well informed you are or whether you've bothered to read the papers or keep up with the news, but in recent years there's been significant concern in the community about violence against women," he said.
"It is still running at the extraordinarily unacceptable rate of around two deaths a week in this country."
Lawyer Paul Smallwood, representing Edney, said his client was remorseful for his offending.
He said the man had engaged in "certain coping mechanisms" to deal with "certain events" he was exposed to during the course of his formative years.
He said Edney had since closed his gym and was now working as an electrician.
Edney was placed on the correction order which will run for two years and include a men's behaviour change program, and assessment and treatment for drug abuse.
The magistrate said if Edney had any criminal history or if he hadn't pleaded guilty, he would have been jailed for 12 months.
