Brisbane Lions mentor passes on knowledge to home-town's young footballers

That's a motto Paul Henriksen stands by.
Henriksen, who has a dual coaching role with Brisbane's AFL and AFLW programs, put Terang Mortlake's young footballers through their paces on Tuesday, December 19.
The former Terang College teacher said more than 35 juniors took part in the clinic at Terang Recreation Reserve.
"We always talk about remembering where you come from and it's a little bit like (Brisbane's) Hughy (McCluggage) and (Port Adelaide's) Drewy (Willem Drew) who came down a couple of weeks ago and they did some work down in Warrnambool," Henriksen told The Standard.
"A lot of people around local footy clubs, local communities have actually helped you on your journey, so I think it's just important to give back to the community in some way when you can."
Henriksen was pleased with the turnout and the commitment of the Bloods' coaches, including senior mentor Lewis Taylor, who pitched in and helped.
"It was a mixed group - we had girls and boys and ages from 11 to 18," he said.
"They all trained as one big group. I tried to make it as inclusive as possible for everyone - it didn't matter if you were 18 or 11, you could still do these skill-drill activities."
Henriksen, dad to Jonty, 10, will spend the next three weeks relaxing with his family at a Warrnambool caravan park.
It was a yearly tradition before he moved to Queensland seven years ago and is now "more important" given the tyranny of distance.
"I play a bit of tennis, do the running in the Surf 'T' Surf," he said.
"Jonty will have a crack at that this year. We just love being around people and spending time with family and friends."
Henriksen, who was part of the Lions' AFLW premiership in early December as an assistant coach, will work with both programs again in 2024.
His role will include one-on-one skill development with the men and mentoring some of the club's academy coaches.
