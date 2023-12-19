Police to appeal penalty for armed woman who tried to get into station

The Office Of Public Prosecutions will appeal the leniency of a penalty imposed on a Cobden woman charged with attempting to get into the local police station armed with a metal bar.
Kayla-Jade Ripohau, 30, of Mitchell Street, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to 11 charges, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, affray and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
Ripohau was on bail at the time of the offending on December 23 last year.
She then appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court on November 27 for a plea hearing.
Ripohau was convicted, fined $1200 and her driver's licence was cancelled for 12 months.
Police allege she attempted to push her way into the Cobden police station while armed with an iron bar.
It's alleged she made a threat to damage property and then left.
Police allege Ripohau got into a vehicle and drove the wrong way up Curdies Street into opposing traffic, after driving near where there was a police sergeant standing on a footpath.
She is also currently on a county court-imposed community corrections order and a report indicated she was complying with the conditions of that order, including completing 50 hours of community work.
Ripohau was due back in the county court on November 16 for judicial monitoring in relation to that order.
In a hearing in late October, magistrate John Bentley decided to adjourn the hearing of Ripohau's sentencing until after the judicial monitoring, adding it would be "ridiculous to impose a sentence before that date".
"That should go first," he told Ripohau, who attended court with a packed bag.
The court heard a victim impact statement in relation to the Cobden offending was long and extensive.
Ripohau was also told she could appear at the Geelong plea hearing via a video link, indicating the magistrate would be unlikely to jail her on the next date.
The OPP has now advised Victoria Police it will appeal against the leniency of the sentence - the $1200 fine.
That appeal is expected to be heard in the Warrnambool County Court next year.
It is unusual for the OPP to appeal against the leniency of a penalty imposed in the magistrates court, only happening when the office determines that a sentence is outside normal sentencing practises.
