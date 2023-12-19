Early Christmas present as talented footballers make Rebels' 2024 list

SEVENTEEN Hampden league teenagers received an early Christmas gift after making the GWV Rebels' squad for the 2024 Coates Talent League season.
The Rebels opted to tweak their preparation, finalising a list almost three months earlier than usual to give those selected the best chance to prepare for the rigorous statewide season.
The under 18 squad consists 46 players - 23 top-age talents, 22 bottom-age prospects and one 19-year-old.
Seven of the 10 Hampden league clubs had players selected.
Warrnambool is the best represented Hampden outfit with five players. Amon Radley and Reggie Mast return for their top-age seasons while Hugh Morgan, Sam Niklaus and Riley Holloway join the program.
Cobden has four inclusions with Rhys Unwin, Flynn Penry and Ben McGlade selected for a second season each and Archie Taylor picked for his first.
Mitch Lloyd, Talor Byrne and Jett Grayland will represent Koroit. Lloyd will look to build on a promising first season with the Rebels.
Wil Rantall and Sam Marris (South Warrnambool), Chad Finck (Portland), Brodie Phillips (Hamilton Kangaroos) and Charlie McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles) round of the league's selections.
Niklaus, Taylor and McKinnon all played for Vic Country at the AFL under 16 national championships this season while Byrne made his Hampden league senior debut for Koroit aged just 15.
Rebels coach David Loader, who described the region's intake as "amazing", said it was a special crop for Warrnambool.
"They have a couple of young developing players and they've got some players who are a little bit more established like Reggie," he said.
He said Holloway and Morgan deserved their shot in the program.
"Riley is a project-type player. I think he's going to grow into a nice rangy type," he said.
"We didn't have a lot of defenders in our squad this year and Riley had a couple of moments in defence (in the practice games) where he looked really good.
"He was brave, he took a big, heavy hit one night where he bounced up and got on with the job.
"Hugh played well in every position we put him in. He's one who has done a lot of work and really improved in the past 12 months."
Loader said Finck and Phillips were both bottom-age prospects out of the Tigers and Kangaroos respectively.
"Chad is a tall, developing key position-ruck who is really quite competitive," he said.
"He showed us in his trial games that he wants to dig in and do the work - the more workload we gave him, the better he looked.
"Brodie - I actually played footy with his dad who is a big, tall guy - and I think Brodie will grow a bit.
"He just showed some glimpses of high-end talent. He did a few things where we went 'that's really clever'."
Rantall who was injured in the off-season is making progress.
"He's doing a lot of rehab to get his hand right, it's coming along OK," Loader said of the key position prospect.
"He'll be back after Christmas ready to hit the ground running."
The Rebels had four players, including South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual (Essendon) and George Stevens (Geelong), drafted into the AFL in November.
